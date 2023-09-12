bucshon
Publisher
Staff
-
- Sep 16, 2006
-
- 67,907
-
- 87,722
-
- 113
Here is what I have as of today. Subject to change.
Visit date is listed in the table.
Class of 2024
Class of 2025
Class of 2026
Visit date is listed in the table.
Class of 2024
|Mikey Lewis
PG
0
6'3"
170
9/16/23
Undecided
Class of 2025
|Azavier Robinson
PG
0
6'1"
180
10/6/23
Undecided
Braylon Mullins
SG
0
6'5"
185
9/16/23
Undecided
Class of 2026
|T.J. Crumble
PF
0
6'8"
200
10/6/23
Undecided
Taylen Kinney
PG
0
6'0"
160
9/16/23
Undecided
Gabe Sularski
SG
0
6'5"
9/16/23
Undecided
Gabe Weis
SF
0
6'7"
180
9/16/23
Undecided
Braylen Langley
SF
0
6'7"
170
9/16/23
Undecided
Last edited: