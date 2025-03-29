Roster construction part deux + some other nuggets and thoughts

I've had some interesting conversations over the last few days with people in the business, agents, coaches, etc. (I believe some of it - LOL). I'll share what I've learned...



* There are some secondary issues (its multi-layered), but its mostly about the money. Some players don't like what they've heard in exit interviews.



* There is roughly $8m to work with, and I think they would have a hard time getting more out of donors right now. Underwood, the assistants, and general manager Neal Ganta worked out a tentative plan how to spend it. That plan is obviously fluid based on the portal.



* The agitators behind the scenes during portal season (and even during the season) are agents. Their influence has grown exponentially. They are telling players they can get them a big bag and get them to the NBA if only they choose the right school. Every kid thinks they are a pro. Many of the agents have dubious relationships with college basketball coaches. That has worked both in favor of and against Illinois. It's helped them a lot with international players, not as much with transfers.



* It was agents and others connected to the family who told Morez Johnson he should go somewhere where they would let him shoot 3's and develop for the league. There was previously an NIL package agree to, but higher numbers started coming in from other schools. A lot of negative recruiting went into it.



* There's a growing narrative on social media that the roles that Tyler Underwood and Zach Hamer have on the staff has caused friction. It's not much of an issue with the current coaching staff. Geoff Alexander is an Underwood loyalist and Orlando Antigua is very well compensated. It's an issue with ex-coaches, though, an it spilled over to a few of the players. I think that is one of the downsides of assistants having "their guys" in recruiting and its one of the reasons Underwood is more hands on now in recruiting.



* There will likely be a couple more additions to the portal. Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn is likely to announce soon. I think Ty Rodgers is leaning that way too, but he may have second thoughts based on an opportunity to play with Tre White moving on. Illinois would like him back. DGL has had a foot out the door since around mid-season. That's one reason his minutes shrank. I can't think of anything that would bring him back, but portal season is unpredictable so...



* I'm told that Kansas very much wanted to close on Josh Dix before he left Lawrence. That didn't happen, and its a potential good sign for Illinois. He is taking his official visit to Illinois over the next couple of days. His agent has claimed that Kansas offered $2m. I don't necessarily believe that. But, Illinois can match it and offer a bigger role. Iowa has been assumed to be out, but they are still trying.



* Illinois very much wants to get into the mix for Xavier transfer Ryan Conwell. Underwood loves him. Conwell is not an alternative to Dix, but a guy they would take in addition. But, he's also another guy who will command around $2m. They really want a multi-skilled guard as well. It may be hard to get a high level guard who would want to back up Boswell.



* Illinois has been more stealthy on big men they are targeting in the portal, but I've heard they are working on at least two visits with one kid possibly getting close to making a decision.



* There's a big NIL package in place to bring back Tomislav Ivisic and both sides have tentatively agreed to it. Don't be overly alarmed if Ivisic declares for the NBA Draft. Getting feedback a la Ayo Dosunmu is the smart move.



* There's very little NIL money for Jake Davis, so he has a decision to make. I would guess he comes back, but its up in the air. He likes it at Illinois.



* I've never gotten a vibe that Ben Humrichous wants to come back. He seems done with college basketball. Again, never say never. He will have a waiver to return if he wants to.



* It wasn't announced obviously, but I'm told Tre White was suspended for a couple of games. Things may have started going downhill at that point, but the exit interview was probably the end.



* Recruiting in Chicago-land is a dead end street for Illinois right now. Kids like Davion Thompson and Jaxson Davis are probably out of reach. Maybe an outside shot at Devin Cleveland. Meanstreets, Mac Irvin Fire, Illinois Wolves. Bridges burned. It's obviously not nearly as a big of deal as it was maybe 10-15 years ago.



* I would still call Illinois the favorite for Italian wing Dame Sarr. His recent play changed things, though. He's getting a lot of attention including Duke and his price tag went up.