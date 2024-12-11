Auburn tight end transfer Micah Riley is set to visit Illinois this weekend (Dec. 14). He also has visits set to Texas A&M, Houston, and Miami. Illinois was heavily involved with Riley when he was coming out of high school in the class of 2022. He didn't play much at Auburn.Illinois is hosting highly-pursued wide receiver transfer wide receiver Dane Key from Kentucky. He is on campus now. Some big hitters are involved with Key. 47 receptions for 715 yards and 2 TD's this year.Rhode Island linebacker AJ Pena confirmed with Rivals.com that he plans to visit Illinois next week. Not a hard date yet. He's visiting Wisconsin this week. Pena is a tackling machine and would be a huge addition.LA Tech defensive lineman David Blay visited this week, as previously reported.Charlotte transfer offensive lineman PJ Wilkins will visit Illinois this weekend, Dec. 14-15.Wilkins has also announced offers from Memphis, Ole Miss, and Cincinnati. Wilkins played 142 snaps at Charlotte this season, with most of those snaps coming in the final three games of the season. He recorded a 60.4 overall grade from PFF, allowing zero sacks and 3 quarterback hurries.