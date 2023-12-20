bucshon
All National Signing Day content and updates will be posted here, including notices that national letters of intent have been received.
The first NLI's should start rolling in at around 6 a.m. CT.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema will host his annual Signing Day press conference at 1 p.m. CT and appear live on Big Ten Network at 2:30 p.m. CT.
Bielema's press conference will stream live on FightingIllini.com/live.
---------------------------------------
NSD Central: Meet the Illini 2024 recruiting class
---------------------------------------
Ranking the Illinois 2024 recruits
---------------------------------------
