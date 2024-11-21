Four-star ranked No. 61 in espnW's HoopGurlz rankings

Ranked a four-star recruit by 247Sports

Averaged 10.7 points and 8.2 rebounds over six games for Brazil at 2024 FIBA U18 Women's AmeriCup

Four-star ranked No. 98 in espnW's HoopGurlz rankings

First Team All-Ohio, Metro Conference Player of the Year, First Team All-District, Tri-County Underclassman of the Year, Team MVP as a junior in 2023-24

Helped high school team to first sectional championship in 36 years as a freshman and led high school to first league and district titles in program history

Averaged 8.0 points and 2.4 rebounds and shot 35.9% from deep in the FIBA U17 2024 World Cup while representing Team Australia at the event in Mexico

Represented New South Wales at the 2024 Australian National Championships, averaging 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals while shooting 41.1% from 3-point range

2023 NBL1 East Defensive Player of the Year and 2024 NBL1 East Most Improved Player

Five-star ranked No. 25 in espnW's HoopGurlz rankings

Ranked No. 28 prospect in the Class of 2025, No. 6 at her position, and No. 1 in the state of Illinois by 247Sports

Three-time Chicago Public League (CPL) champion and three-time First Team All-Conference selection with Whitney Young

Four-star ranked No. 40 in espnW's HoopGurlz rankings

Four-star ranked No. 46 prospect in the Class of 2025 and No. 11 at her position by 247Sports

Averaged 3.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.0 steals in the FIBA U17 tournament to win the silver medal playing for Team Canada

Head coachGreen and the Illini coaching staff added four top-100 signees during the national signing period, a mark that leads the Big Ten and ranks tied for second nationally. Jackson (No. 25), Parchment (No. 40), Alves (No. 61), and Benson (No. 98) all earned spots in the prestigious rankings.Jackson, a five-star point guard from Chicago, was also named to the Naismith Trophy Girl's High School Player of the Year Preseason Watch List.Green put together the nationally ranked recruiting class in just her third season at Illinois after clinching the inaugural WBIT title in 2024. Across her first two years with the Orange and Blue, Green totaled 41 wins, the most by a head coach across their first two years in program history, and she has now led the Illini to ranked wins in each of her three seasons in Champaign. Under Green's tutelage, the Illini have made back-to-back postseason appearances for the first time since the 2006-07 and 2007-08 campaigns and registered back-to-back top-five single-season attendance marks at State Farm Center.The program's current success has translated directly to Illinois' recruiting momentum. The Illini have earned a spot in the AP top 25 in back-to-back weeks and sit at No. 22 in the most recent poll while boasting a 4-0 record thus far this season.After adding five-star freshman"We are so proud of this 2025 class that we have put together. I can't thank my staff enough for the hard work, the time that they put in to really develop deep, genuine relationships; that's what we pride ourselves on here. Our culture and our recruiting is about building relationships and most of these kids in our class that we have signed we've been recruiting for years. Putting together this top 10 recruiting class is something that we knew was a critical piece as we lose five seniors. We've addressed all our needs from point guard, to really filling the four and the five positions. I think the class overall shaped up to be as good as it could possibly get. I could not be more excited, and also more grateful, for our staff for all the work that they did to be able to sign a class of this magnitude."