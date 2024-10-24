Illinois Director of Athleticsannounced Thursday a two-year contract extension for women's basketball head coachhas invigorated Fighting Illini Women’s Basketball and positioned us for sustained success,” Whitman said. “Her ability to unify the locker room and create a winning culture has been evident throughout her career — qualities that have been on full display since the moment she set foot on this campus. The program’s rapid ascent, marked by an NCAA Tournament appearance and the inaugural WBIT title during her first two years, has been accompanied by record crowds and increased fan enthusiasm throughout our community. In addition, she and her staff have built enduring relationships with our student-athletes and are seeing significant breakthroughs on the recruiting trail. The ‘relentless pursuit of being elite’ is Coach Green’s mantra, and those are words that she and her team live by. We are fortunate to have her leadership in building a championship program and are grateful to Shauna and Andy for their commitment to the University of Illinois.”“I want to thank Josh for his unwavering support for me and this program,” Green said. “His vision and commitment to women’s basketball was the reason I came to Illinois and continues to be the reason I want to stay here. With Josh and Sara Burton by my side, our program has made great strides in our first two years. I also want to thank our coaches and players for embracing our vision and our approach to building a championship program. I am proud to lead them every day. We are extremely excited about what we have accomplished but are by no means satisfied. I am beyond grateful to serve as the head women’s basketball coach at a world-class institution like Illinois and work alongside so many talented, dedicated people. I am excited to lead this program for years to come.”Under Coach Green, Illinois has compiled a 41-25 record, including a 19-17 mark in Big Ten play. In two years under Green, the Illinois women's basketball team has registered 41 wins, the first-ever postseason championship in program history (2024 WBIT), and back-to-back top-five season attendances in State Farm Center. Over the last two seasons, Illinois has delivered two upsets of AP Top-15 ranked teams: No. 12 Iowa (1/1/23) and No. 14 Indiana (2/19/24).Green is the first coach in Illinois women’s basketball history to lead the Illini to winning seasons in their first two years at Illinois. She also secured six postseason wins (Big Ten Tournament included) in her first two campaigns at Illinois, more than any previous coach in their first two seasons at the helm. Illinois' 19 Big Ten regular-season victories over Green's first two seasons are the program's most over a two-year span since the 1999-2000 and 2000-01 campaigns, when Illinois totaled 20 conference wins under Hall of Fame coach Theresa Grentz.The Illini secured their first back-to-back .500 seasons since the 2006-07 and 2007-08 campaigns, which was also the last time the program appeared in back-to-back postseasons.Year one at Illinois saw Green lead the program to new heights both on and off the court. The Illini finished 22-10 (11-7 B1G) and returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 20 seasons. Illinois found itself ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2000 and would appear in four polls, ranking as high as No. 21. Green is the only Illini head coach to have a team ranked in their first season at UI.With five returners from the 2021-22 Illinois squad that posted a 7-20 record, Green delivered the largest turnaround in program history and one of the top all-time in Big Ten history. The 15-win improvement from the previous season's 7-20 campaign set the best turnaround in program history and ranks third best in Big Ten history. In league play, Illinois tallied 10 more wins than the 2021-22 mark (1-13), the best turnaround in program history, which tied for the best all-time in the Big Ten.In her first season at Illinois, Green was tabbed a WBCA NCAA Division I Coach of the Year finalist and was named the ESPN Coach of the Week on Dec. 19, 2022.Year two saw continued growth under Green. The squad posted a 19-15 overall record, including an 8-10 mark in league play. Illinois opened the 2023-24 campaign ranked in the AP Preseason poll, marking the fourth time in program history that Illinois appeared in that poll. Green and her staff secured a commitment from McDonald's All AmericanThe Illini finished the season with a flourish, winning five straight games to claim the 2024 WBIT crown.In the classroom, 12 Fighting Illini have been recognized as Academic All-Big Ten honorees under Green, and Bostic earned the prestigious 2024 Big Ten Medal of Honor. Illinois’ 2023-24 combined team GPA of 3.509 was the top mark in the Big Ten. Across two years under Green’s guidance, the Fighting Illini have compiled a 3.507 GPA.Green was named the 10th head coach in Fighting Illini women’s basketball program history on March 21, 2022. She wrapped up her second year in the Orange and Blue with the 2023-24 campaign. Green’s original contract at Illinois was a six-year deal through the 2027-28 season.