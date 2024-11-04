ADVERTISEMENT

Four-star LB Grant Beerman OV reaction

Greg Smith

Greg Smith

Member
Gold Member
Jun 12, 2023
11
43
13

Illinois hosted Purdue four-star linebacker commit Grant Beerman for an official visit this weekend. Beerman wants to be respectful of his commitment to the Boilermakers but I did talk to him about how the visit went.

"The visit to Illinois was great, what stood out most was Coach Bielema's love for his players and staff," Beerman said. "It had a great family environment and culture. Also really like the linebacker room, Coach McDaniel and Coach Morgan are both great dudes and even better coaches."

The Ohio native did say that he's glad he visited and appreciates the coaching staff taking the time to recruit him. It's a "great place with great people."

My take is that the Illini are certainly in the mix here. It wouldn't surprise me at all if he ends up decomitting from Purdue. There are other schools in the mix to get an official visit from him as we finish the season but he's keeping those schools close to the vest for now.
 
  • Like
Reactions: bucshon
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Greg Smith

The latest on four-star TE Mack Sutter

Replies
0
Views
363
Grange Grove
Greg Smith
Greg Smith
bucshon

Recruiting news A few notes, possible flips...

Replies
5
Views
613
Grange Grove
OhioIllini
O
bucshon

Recruiting news Four-star athlete Jershaun Newton recaps Illinois visit

Replies
0
Views
378
Grange Grove
bucshon
bucshon
bucshon

Recruiting news Latest Illinois football recruiting buzz...

Replies
19
Views
4K
Grange Grove
Illinisteve
I
bucshon

Recruiting news Recruiting update, new FutureCast pick, etc.

Replies
12
Views
3K
Grange Grove
ahaffey523
A
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back