Four-star LB Grant Beerman OV reaction

Illinois hosted Purdue four-star linebacker commit Grant Beerman for an official visit this weekend. Beerman wants to be respectful of his commitment to the Boilermakers but I did talk to him about how the visit went."The visit to Illinois was great, what stood out most was Coach Bielema's love for his players and staff," Beerman said. "It had a great family environment and culture. Also really like the linebacker room, Coach McDaniel and Coach Morgan are both great dudes and even better coaches."The Ohio native did say that he's glad he visited and appreciates the coaching staff taking the time to recruit him. It's a "great place with great people."My take is that the Illini are certainly in the mix here. It wouldn't surprise me at all if he ends up decomitting from Purdue. There are other schools in the mix to get an official visit from him as we finish the season but he's keeping those schools close to the vest for now.