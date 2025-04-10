ADVERTISEMENT

Unique pitch has Illini in the mix with four-star Nasir Rankin

Greg Smith

Greg Smith

Member
Gold Member
Jun 12, 2023
17
105
13

The in-state four-star took his official visit to check out the Illini last weekend. The Illini are squarely in the mix and he had a great visit.

"It was great," Rankin said. "The part that stood out to me was their development among the players and how they’ll prepare me for the NFL."

Rankin, who holds 20+ scholarship offers got a unique pitch from coach Bret Bielema during the visit.

"He said I make a perfect fit for the offense and I can play defense as well," Rankin said.

That pitch does resonate with the Chicago native because it's a goal of his to play both way in college. Illinois has always been one of the teams to beat in his recruitment and the Illini made a great push this weekend. Rankin does have a slew of official visits coming up though. He'll visit Kansas State on May 30, Duke on June 6 and Nebraska June 13. He also plans to visit USC and Michigan is under consideration for an official visit.

He'd like to commit in early June but does not have a firm date just yet.
 
  • Like
Reactions: wheels527, WWEFAN2, BEDMAN and 6 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

bucshon

Recruiting news New FutureCast picks

Replies
58
Views
7K
Grange Grove
bucshon
bucshon
Greg Smith

Four-star LB Grant Beerman OV reaction

Replies
0
Views
1K
Grange Grove
Greg Smith
Greg Smith
Greg Smith

Feeling good about Illinois with a 2026 four-star...

Replies
6
Views
1K
Grange Grove
BigWill
BigWill
Greg Smith

Davon Grant talks Illini commitment

Replies
2
Views
667
Grange Grove
1111SouthFirst
1111SouthFirst
bucshon

Matt Ellerbrock named Assistant Linebackers Coach

Replies
5
Views
966
Grange Grove
Chili41
C
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back