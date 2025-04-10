Unique pitch has Illini in the mix with four-star Nasir Rankin

The in-state four-star took his official visit to check out the Illini last weekend. The Illini are squarely in the mix and he had a great visit."It was great," Rankin said. "The part that stood out to me was their development among the players and how they’ll prepare me for the NFL."Rankin, who holds 20+ scholarship offers got a unique pitch from coach Bret Bielema during the visit."He said I make a perfect fit for the offense and I can play defense as well," Rankin said.That pitch does resonate with the Chicago native because it's a goal of his to play both way in college. Illinois has always been one of the teams to beat in his recruitment and the Illini made a great push this weekend. Rankin does have a slew of official visits coming up though. He'll visit Kansas State on May 30, Duke on June 6 and Nebraska June 13. He also plans to visit USC and Michigan is under consideration for an official visit.He'd like to commit in early June but does not have a firm date just yet.