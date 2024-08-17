Saturday Illini practice notes: position battles, position-by-position notes

bucshon
Publisher
Staff
-
- Sep 16, 2006
-
- 68,224
-
- 88,354
-
- 113
Illinois held a practice on Saturday at approximately 10:30 a.m. The practice was fully open to the media, so it was the most in-depth look we have had of the team during training camp.
As we get closer to the opener against EIU on August 29, we saw very few reps for the third-string players on Saturday. Almost all of the reps on offense were 1st / 2nd team. A few third team guys saw action on defense.
Overall, it was a much better day for the defense than for the offense. The Illini passing game looked pretty sluggish, with some protection issues and a few drops by the wideouts.
Here are some detailed notes:
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
As we get closer to the opener against EIU on August 29, we saw very few reps for the third-string players on Saturday. Almost all of the reps on offense were 1st / 2nd team. A few third team guys saw action on defense.
Overall, it was a much better day for the defense than for the offense. The Illini passing game looked pretty sluggish, with some protection issues and a few drops by the wideouts.
Here are some detailed notes:
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.