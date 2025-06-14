bucshon
Publisher
Staff
-
- Sep 16, 2006
-
- 71,109
-
- 94,023
-
- 113
NBPA Top 100 Camp: Overall top performers
On3’s Jamie Shaw lays out and discusses the top performers from the 2025 NBPA Top 100 Camp in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
www.on3.com
ROCK HILL, S.C. – Hundreds of the top high school players from across the country convened from June 9-13 at the Rock Hill Sports and Events Center. Put on by the NBA Players Association, the NBPA Top 100 Camp started in 1994.
READ: Day 1 NBPA Top 100 Camp Top Performers | Day 2 NBPA Top 100 Camp Top Performers
On3 sat court side, joined by NBA Scouts and college coaches from across the landscape, to discuss the overall top performers from the 2025 NBPA Top 100 Camp.
On3 MVP: 4-Star PG Dylan MingoDylan Mingo was the talk of the camp after his four game performances. The 6-foot-5 points guard toggled between a play finisher and play creator.
Mingo, On3’s No. 4 ranked player in the 2026 class, has a crafty handle. He lived in the paint, absorbing contact and making plays. He threw on target and on time live dribble passes after collapsing a defense. He also got to the free-throw line, all the while playing defense and disrupting the play. The shooting will need to continue tightening, but his ability to close a game was impressive, orchestrating two come-from-behind wins here.
Mingo averaged 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.5 steals while going 4-0 in the games he played.
2. 4-Star F Latrell AllmondLatrell Allmond came into came with the reputation of a tough guy. A rugged defender who can guard up a line up while bringing physicality and toughness to the table.
This camp, Allmond acted as a shot creator and shot maker. He made plays at each level of the bounce, playing with good balance and rising up to make shots. It was a consistent effort from Allmond throughout the week, while still bringing the physicality and intimidation factor.
18.4 points, 6 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks while shooting 55.2 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from three.
3. 4-Star PG Deron RippeyThere is an extra twitch that Deron Rippey has that his peers simply do not have. Rippey has a strong core and plays on balance as he puts two feet into the paint. What was most impressive was the pace he played with. While being the most athletic guard on most floors, he was not rushed.
He has quick hands and feet on defense, pressuring the ball 94-feet. He finished multiple highlight reel-type plays, above the rim, and moves the ball well as he consistently collapsed the defense. He will need to continue working through his jump shot, but his ability to read and react with his burst and pace was impressive.
Rippey was injured in his fourth game. Through this first three played, he finished with 21.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. He shot 51.1 percent from the field.
4. 4-Star PG Tay KinneyTay Kinney brought the fire all weekend and he provided some impressive highlights throughout his four games. The two key factors for Kinney’s game, for me, were his handle and his shooting range.
The 6-foot-1 guard has a slippery handle. He was able to consistently get into the paint and collapse a Dede se. He showed an array of counter dribbles and step back footwork to find open space to get clean looks. And the shooting was consistent. Throughout the week, Kinney knocked down shots off the catch and off movement. He was both efficient and confident. He will need to continue getting stronger, which should help him become more of a presence on defense, and take better care of possessions, but his talent was undeniable in flashes at the NBPA Top 100 Camp.
Kinney averaged 22.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists on the week. He shot 52.4 percent from the field and 47.6 percent from three.
5. 4-Star SF Qayden SamuelsQayden Samuels turned onlooking heads with his scoring ability. And he put his buckets on full display with an effortless array of jumpers throughout the week.
Listed at 6-foot-6, the lefty plays with excellent balance and has a quick and repeatable jump shot that he gets to consistently in the second and third levels. Samuels has a nice array of counter footwork to get clean looks at the rim in the half court. He does not put much pressure on the rim or scramble a defense and I did hear conversations about his body language, but there is little questioning his scoring abilities after leading the NBPA Top 100 Camp in scoring.
He went for 25 or more in four of his five games playing averaging 26.4 points and 9.8 rebounds on the week. He shot 54.2 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from three on 7.0 attempts per game.
6. 3-Star PG Quinn CostelloListed at 6-foot-10, Quinn Costello was firmly planted in the conversation of best shooter in this camp. He provided excellent spacing in pick and roll sets and as the week went on, he became a more dynamic scorer of the ball.
Costello has excellent size and he has a pure shot with his feet set. As the week went on, Costello started to straight line drive the rim for dunks as well as acting as a lob threat in different sets. He is going to need to continue getting strong, and grow his movement shooting and playing off a bounce, but there is a fluidity to his athleticism and a shooting touch that remains no matter the range that is very intriguing for a player his size.
Costello is currently only ranked by On3 across the landscape. That 130 number by his name should continue to grow. He averaged 13.8 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 51.6 percent from three for the week.
7. 4-Star SF Colben LandrewSomeone once said that steady is what wins the race, and Colben Landrew was steady throughout the week. At times, in fact, the 6-foot-6 wing’s game carried an intriguing aura.
Landrew’s success surrounded his jump shot. When his feet were set and he had an inkling of time, Landrew cashed it in more times than not. The former high major football recruit has a sturdy frame with legit positional size and great length. He can be a little heavy footed which leads to some inconsistencies in the paint and I’d like to see him continue to develop off the bounce, but Landrew consistently made shots at a high clip throughout the week.
He averaged 20.0 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 47.1 percent from three on 5.3 attempts per game.
8. 4-Star C Arafan DianeBased on the sheer size of Arafan Diane, you notice him immediately when he steps on the floor. The 7-foot-0 center has a hulking presence with good length.
He also has an interesting offensive game, scoring at each level throughout the camp, knocking down his only three attempt and hitting multiple mid range jumpers. Diane is a presence around the basket. He is comfortable getting over his left shoulder in the half court and has good footwork with the ball. He will need to continue getting stronger in his base and core and staying on top of his conditioning, but he created advantages in his area better than any big in this setting.
Diane averaged 14.3 points and 4.8 rebounds on 57.6 percent shooting for the week.
9. 4-Star SF JJ Andrews (Arkansas)JJ Andrews has become a steady example of production. The son of former NFL offensive lineman Shawn Andrews, JJ is a strong, physically developed wing.
He is at his best with the ball in his hands. The lefty straight line drives the basket, and shows excellent balance as he puts two feet in the paint and absorbs contact. Working through his passing reads and becoming more of a threat from range are next steps for him, but his physicality in traffic lead to consistently efficient production against his peers.
Andrews averaged 19.8 on 59.3 percent shooting during the week.
10. 4-Star C Davion AdkinsThere might not have been a bigger presence at the front of the rim than Davion Adkins. The 6-foot-8 post player is a supreme rim protector, not only showing quick explosive burst, but also excellent timing.
Offensively, Adkins plays out of the dunker spot. He is a high-flyer, and while needing others to set up his opportunities, he takes a consolidated approach to creating his advantages. He will need to expand his shooting touch, become a threat from outside of five feet offensively, but the presence he brings on defense erases a lot of mistakes.
Adkins finished the week averaging 11.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 54.8 percent from the field.