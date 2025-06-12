bucshon
Dylan Mingo came in at No. 4 in the recent 2026 On3 150 ranking update. The 6-foot-5 point guard who is playing this summer with the PSA Cardinals organization on Nike’s EYBL Circuit is having a standout NBPA Top 100 Camp so far.
With national media, NBA Scouts, and hundreds of coaches sitting courtside, Mingo is averaging 29.0 points, 5.0 assists, and 2.0 steals while shooting 64.9 percent from the field.
“I feel like I can shoot it or get to the basket, pull-up,” Mingo told On3. “I can make plays, make others better while being really good defensively.”
On3 was able to catch up with No. 4-ranked Dylan Mingo at the NBPA Top 100 Camp to discuss his recruitment. While he has not taken or scheduled any visits yet, he is speaking with some schools about scheduling some upcoming trips.
“I’m talking with Alabama, Illinois, Missouri, Louisville, and UNC about official visits,” Mingo said
UNC: “They just reached out, maybe a couple of weeks ago, but Coach Hubert (Davis) calls me all the time, and he texts me a lot. So it’s going to be about staying locked in with him.”
ILLINOIS: “They reach out a lot, so that is good. Now it’s about watching their past guards and seeing how they develop in the pros, and how I would do the same thing if I went there.”
LOUISVILLE: “Things are really good with them. I see them giving maximum effort all the time, and being consistent with that, no matter the outcome. Maximum effort.”
MISSOURI: “Dennis Gates is my guy, and we’ve been getting really close. The SEC is night after night after night, so playing in a conference like that would be amazing.”
“I’ll probably look to take these visits during football season,” Mingo said.
On3’s No. 4 player in the 2026 cycle also talks about the main characteristics he will be looking for in a program while going on these visits.
“Having a strong relationship with the coaching staff and playing for a coach who believes in me and being able to come in and play as a freshman.”
ALABAMA: "They reach out a lot. Nate Oats came by the school to visit me, and that meant a lot. Their guard play right now is insane."
In Dylan Mingo’s wordsWhile he says he does not have any visits set, Mingo says he has an idea of when he wants to start getting on campuses.
