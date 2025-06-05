bucshon
Sep 16, 2006
71,045
93,813
113
On3 150 wing Lincoln Williams discusses Illinois, DePaul, Arizona State, and Virginia Tech
On3's Jamie Shaw spoke with On3 150 small forward Lincoln Williams to get the latest with his recruitmen and timeline.
Lincoln Williams currently sits at No. 118 in the updated 2026 On3 150 ranking. The 6-foot-6 wing is a junior at Kankakee (IL) High and playing this summer on Nike’s EYCL Circuit with the Mac Irvin Fire program.
“I’m an all-around wing,” Williams told On3. “I can jump out of the gym, and my shooting is coming along this spring and summer, so I am really playing like an all-around wing. I watch a lot of Anthony Edwards, just the way he plays the game, he’s got that dog in him. He’s at the top of my list.”
On3 was able to catch up with three-star Lincoln Williams after a recent live viewing to discuss the latest with his recruitment.
“Right, now I have offers from Arizona State, Virginia Tech, Illinois, DePaul, and some others,” Williams said. “I’ve taken unofficials to Illinois.”
Williams discusses offersILLINOIS: “My relationship with them is real good. I’m down there a lot at their games, and I’ve already taken multiple visits to see them. I mean, it’s only like an hour drive for me, so that’s not bad at all. They’ve been to multiple practices and games of mine, too. My sister went to school there, so I am familiar with he campus because of her. The atmosphere there is just great. I love it down there.”
VIRGINIA TECH: “I’m actually pretty close with them. They’ve been up to see me at Kankakee, at my school, a few times. I got to watch them play when they played at Notre Dame. I like the way they play, they’re looking to get more athletic on the wing, so.”
ARIZONA STATE: “Nick Irvin, I mean, I play for Mac Irvin AAU, so I get to see him and his family quite a bit. I’ve known them for a long time, I’ve been around him a lot, and he is just a fun guy to be around.”
DEPAUL: “I’ve been there a few times, their campus is even closer than Champaign is, it’s right up the street for me. I’m up there a lot. I love the campus, and I love all the guys up there, the team, so things are pretty good with them.”
In Lincoln Williams’ words“I want to really start narrowing in on my recruiting in September or October,” Williams said. “I haven’t really started talking with schools about officials yet, I’m focused on this summer right now, we’re playing like every weekend.
“I’ve heard from schools like Michigan, Arkansas, Oregon, and a few more, too. So we will see how this summer goes.
“I want to go to a place that feels like home. A school that I’m comfortable with and my family is comfortable with, and a place where my people can come see me play. And, to be honest, I want to be able to come in and play right away
