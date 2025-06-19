bucshon
Sep 16, 2006
- 71,156
- 94,256
- 113
4-Star SG Jasiah Jervis sets first two official visits; opens up on where things stand with Illinois, Rutgers, Northwestern & Pittsburgh
On3's Jamie Shaw caught up with four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis to discuss the latest with his recruitment, visits, and upcoming plans.
Jasiah Jervis is On3’s No. 55-ranked player in the 2026 class. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard will enter his senior year at White Plains (NY) Archbishop Stepinac. He is currently averaging 16.3 points on 36.1 percent shooting from three for the 10-1 NY Rens program on Nike’s EYBL Circuit.
“My game is an all-around shooting guard,” Jervis told On3. “I am a two-way player, I take pride on the defensive end, that is the most important thing to be, stopping the opposing team’s best player. I can play off the dribble, on or off the ball, and I can make shots.”
On3 caught up with four-star Jasiah Jervis after a recent live viewing to discuss the latest in his recruitment.
“I have official visits set with Rutgers and Northwestern,” Jervis said. “I am talking with Illinois and Pittsburgh about dates, as well.”
Jervis breaks down Rutgers & NorthwesternRUTGERS: “They have been very involved with my recruitment, starting during my sophomore year. Every time I finish a game, I get a text from one of the coaches. When I took an unofficial there, it felt like a family. They welcomed me with open arms, and it was just great there. Seeing Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper working out, those are two pros, and one day I want to be like them. I will visit them on October 17.”
NORTHWESTERN: “They’ve won, but they’re also really good academically. My parents always tell me that it’s not always about basketball; books are good, too. I like their guard play and Coach (Shane) Southwell, he is from New York, too, loves my game, and I’m going to get on campus soon. I have a visit with them on August 1.”
Jasiah Jervis opens up on Illinois & PittsburghILLINOIS: “I love their guard play, the freedom they get to make plays. The coaches always tell me how much they love how I play and that I’m a dog. They want to recruit me hard, and they want to get me on campus.”
PITTSBURGH: “Coach (Jeff) Capel offered me, and we’ve been connected ever since then, along with the assistant coach. I played against Bub (Carrington) in high school, so I watched him play a few times at Pittsburgh to keep up with him. He’s a good player, and I saw what they did with him.”
In his words“I hear a good amount from Michigan, USF, and some other schools, as well,” Jervis said. “Once Peach Jam is done (July 14-20), that’s when I plan on taking my visits. Right now, the plan is to sign during the November period.
“I want to go to a school that is going to push me to become a pro. Play for a coach that I trust, and that I know is going to keep it real with me. I will go to a school that I know really wants me. A lot of schools will tell you what you want to hear and end up recruiting over you. I won’t really look at a team’s style of play, I can play on the ball or off the ball, but I will look at what their plan is for me individually.”