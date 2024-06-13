bucshon
- Sep 16, 2006
- 67,831
- 87,492
- 113
There's plenty of Illinois football recruiting buzz following the visits last weekend plus the big man camp and 7 on 7 camp in Champaign on Wednesday.
The Illini added three commitments coming off of the weekend from defensive lineman Cameron Brooks and Isaiah White and wide receiver Davion Chandler. They have a shot at a few others who were recently on campus for OV's.
Illinois also has to visitors coming in this week, plus another big group June 21-23 with a chance to close on a few more targets.
