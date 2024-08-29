ADVERTISEMENT

Game thread Illinois vs. Eastern Illinois game thread

bucshon

Starting this early.

Some things I'm looking for in game 1

* A clean game. You don't want to see a bunch of pre-snap penalties and other unforced errors. Look prepared.

* Timing in the passing game. Can Altmyer deliver the ball accurately and on time? Is he on the same page with the rebuilt receiver corps? I also want to see Donovan Leary get some snaps if the score allows.

* Defensive line doesn't get pushed backwards. DL is by far the biggest question mark heading into the season. They need to win the line of scrimmage decisively against an FCS opponent.

* A more aggressive secondary. I want to see more pre-snap movement, disguising coverages, and press man coverage

* Consistent kicking game. We know David Olano has a big leg. How does he perform when it counts?

* Wrap-up tackling. College football doesn't allow enough live tackling in practice.

* Any communication hiccups? No confusion with the new coach-to-player communication system. Altmyer and Miles Scott will have the devices in their helmets.
 
