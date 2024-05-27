ADVERTISEMENT

Golf Illini take 54-hole lead at NCAA Championship

bucshon

bucshon

Publisher
Staff
Sep 16, 2006
67,633
87,007
113
CARLSBAD, Calif. – The No. 11-seeded Fighting Illini men's golf team is moving on to Round 4 of the NCAA Men's Golf Championship at the top of the team leaderboard. The Orange and Blue closed out Round 3 with the lowest team round of the weekend – a 6-under 282 – overtaking Virginia as the field was pared down to the top 15 teams, and nine individuals, for Monday's stroke play finale on the North Course at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa.

This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

bucshon

Golf Illini In Contention After Round 1 at NCAA Championship

Replies
14
Views
680
Henson Court
Illinifans217
Illinifans217
bucshon

Golf Illini Battle to Maintain Lead Heading Into Final Round at Stanford Regional

Replies
0
Views
432
Henson Court
bucshon
bucshon
bucshon

Golf Illini, Herendeen Lead After Round 1 at NCAA Stanford Regional

Replies
14
Views
631
Henson Court
dondude99
D
bucshon

Golf Illini Finish Second at Big Ten Championship

Replies
3
Views
497
Henson Court
BigWill
BigWill
bucshon

Golf Illini set for NCAA Stanford Regional

Replies
13
Views
613
Henson Court
CptParlay
CptParlay
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today