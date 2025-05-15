ADVERTISEMENT

Illini football season opener against Western Illinois moved to Friday night

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The Illinois football team will now open the 2025 season one day earlier — Friday, Aug. 29 — against Western Illinois in primetime at Memorial Stadium. The game's kickoff time and TV designation will be announced at a later date.

Illinois will be the fifth Big Ten team to kick off its season in 2025 when the Illini and Western Illinois square off on Friday, Aug. 29. Four Big Ten teams open on Thursday night (Aug. 28), prior to the Fighting Illini enjoying the spotlight as the only Big Ten team to kick off in primetime on Friday.

Illinois is 4-0 in season openers under fifth-year head coach Bret Bielema. The Illini won Week 0 games against Nebraska and Wyoming in Bielema's first two seasons, beat Toledo in the 2023 opener, and shut out Eastern Illinois on a Thursday night to start last season's 10-win campaign.

Limited season tickets for the 2025 Illinois football season will go on sale to the general public on Thursday at 9 a.m. CT. Following the Illini ERA reseat, fewer than 800 sideline season tickets remain in locations throughout the stadium. More info

 
