ADVERTISEMENT

Golf Illini add Utah Valley transfer Dane Huddleston

bucshon

bucshon

Publisher
Staff
Sep 16, 2006
70,962
93,686
113
Fighting Illini Add Decorated Transfer Huddleston for 2025-26

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois head coach Mike Small announced Monday (May 19) the signing of Dane Huddleston to the Fighting Illini men's golf program. Huddleston will join the Illini in 2025-26 as a junior transfer with two seasons of eligibility remaining after a successful two-year stint to begin his collegiate career at Utah Valley University.

Huddleston joins fall signee Dujuan Snyman as new additions for the Illini next season.

DANE HUDDLESTON | WOODLAND, WASHINGTON | UTAH VALLEY

HUDDLESTON'S HIGHLIGHTS: Huddleston, the 2025 WAC Golfer of the Year, comes to Illinois on the strength of one of the most successful individual seasons in NCAA history. During his sophomore campaign at UVU in 2024-25, he competed in all 11 regular-season tournaments, winning five individual tournament titles, including the WAC Championship, and finished fifth as an individual competitor at the NCAA Reno Regional – one shot from advancing to the NCAA Championship. Huddleston's five wins made him UVU's all-time leader in career victories and marked the fourth-most in a single season in NCAA Division I history. He became one of just 24 golfers all-time to win five or more events in a single season, trailing only NCAA record holders Jay Don Blake (Utah State, 1980-81), Tiger Woods (Stanford, 1995-96), and Matt Hill (NC State (2008-09), who each posted seasons with eight tournament wins. Through play at the 2025 regionals, Huddleston is No. 52 in the NCAA player rankings. During his freshman campaign in 2023-24, he competed in all 11 tournaments for the Wolverines with a team-leading scoring average of 71.84 and earned First Team All-WAC honors. For his career at Utah Valley, he teed off in 66 rounds over 23 events with a combined scoring average 70.68.

QUOTING HUDDLESTON: "The deciding factor for me to come to Illinois was Coach Small and the rest of the coaching staff, along with practice facilities that I believe are the best in the country!"

SMALL ON HUDDLESTON: "We are extremely excited to welcome Dane to the Illini golf family! Dane has clearly shown that he has the talent and ability to be a big-time collegiate player. He showed this past season that he can consistently win and compete at a high level and that he is very comfortable at the top of the leaderboard. Dane's personality, work ethic, and skill will fit in perfectly here at Illinois, and our entire program is fired up to have him join us next fall."


 
  • Like
Reactions: ziggy007, ithaca4, uiguy and 7 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

bucshon

Golf Field announced for NCAA Urbana Regional

Replies
4
Views
683
Henson Court
1111SouthFirst
1111SouthFirst
bucshon

Breaking news Brad Underwood set for contract extention

Replies
7
Views
694
Henson Court
Illinitime2
Illinitime2
bucshon

Off topic Illini women's gymnastics coach fired

Replies
3
Views
869
Henson Court
dtrain79
D
bucshon

Illinois announces the signing of David Mirkovic

Replies
13
Views
1K
Henson Court
micahful
M
bucshon

Breaking news Illinois to play Alabama at the the UC

Replies
6
Views
768
Henson Court
ChiTownChief
C
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back