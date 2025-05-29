ADVERTISEMENT

Game times announced for first three Illini games

bucshon

bucshon

Publisher
Staff
Sep 16, 2006
71,017
93,772
113
First Three Illini Football Game Times Announced

Fri., Aug. 29 » Western Illinois at Illinois (6:30 p.m. CT, Peacock)
Sat., Sept. 6 » Illinois at Duke (11 a.m. CT, ABC or ESPN)
Sat., Sept. 13 » Western Michigan at Illinois (6 p.m. CT, FS1)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The first three game times for the Illinois football team's 2025 schedule have been set, the Big Ten Conference and its television partners announced Thursday. The Fighting Illini will kick off the season at 6:30 p.m. CT on Friday, Aug. 29, against Western Illinois at Memorial Stadium.

After the opener, Illinois will travel to Duke on Saturday, Sept. 6, for an 11 a.m. CT matchup on ABC or ESPN. The Illini come back home for Week 3 on Saturday, Sept. 13, against Western Michigan at 6 p.m. CT on FS1.

Remaining game times will be selected during the in-season 12- and 6-day selection process.

Public season tickets for Illinois' home games at Memorial Stadium are sold out for the first time in at least two decades. A four-game mini plan is on sale now – including matchups against Western Illinois, Ohio State, Rutgers, and Northwestern – for $175.

Illinois, which will host seven games at Memorial Stadium in 2025, returns 18 starters from last year's Citrus Bowl team that finished #16 in the final AP Top 25.

 
Latest posts

