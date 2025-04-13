bucshon
Sep 16, 2006
- 70,603
- 92,732
- 113
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Fighting Illini women's basketball head coach Shauna Green has announced the addition of Maddie Webber to the program. Webber – a rising junior transfer from Villanova – has signed a Big Ten Tender of Financial Aid with the University of Illinois and is set to join the program beginning with the 2025-26 season.
Webber is a 5-foot-11-inch guard from Bridgeville, Pennsylvania. She appeared in – and started – all 36 games last season while averaging 13.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists across 1,189 minutes of action as a sophomore.
During her sophomore season at Villanova, Webber and the Wildcat squad posted a 21-15 overall record, including an 11-6 mark in BIG EAST play. Villanova was a No. 4 seed in the WBIT and advanced to the semifinals following a WBIT finals appearance the season prior.
Webber was one of Villanova's most impactful players during the 2024-25 campaign. As the second-leading scorer, she averaged 13.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. Webber was the Wildcats' top 3-point shooter last season, making a team-high 57 threes. She also recorded the second-most assists on the team with 80.
The only player to start all 36 games last season for Villanova, Webber finished the season with Second Team All-BIG EAST honors. She scored a career-high 30 points against DePaul on Feb. 12.
As a freshman at Villanova, Webber was named to the BIG EAST All-Rookie Team after playing in 29 games and starting 11. She averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 2023-24, a campaign that was cut short due to injury. Villanova posted a 22-13 overall record during Webber's rookie season, which ended with a WBIT Championship loss to the Fighting Illini.
Across her two seasons at Villanova, Webber played in 65 games while starting 47 and averaged 29.3 minutes per game. She shot 38.3% (275-for-716) from the field and 29.1% (86-for-296) from 3-point range. Webber connected on 66-of-87 free throws for a 75.9% rate from the stripe. The guard registered 702 points, 182 rebounds, 109 assists, 45 steals, and 26 blocks as a Wildcat.
Webber tallied 1,387 career points at South Fayette High School. The three-year starter averaged 17.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.0 steals per game as a senior. Across her career, Webber was a two-time all-state, two-time first team all-region, two-time first team all-county, and three-time first team all-section honoree, along with being a McDonald's All American nominee. She helped her team to the 2022 and 2023 WPIAL Championship and runner-up finish in the state championship game. The Lions went 51-8 over her final two seasons.
