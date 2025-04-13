ADVERTISEMENT

WBB Commit: Illini sign Villanova transfer Maddie Webber

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Fighting Illini women's basketball head coach Shauna Green has announced the addition of Maddie Webber to the program. Webber – a rising junior transfer from Villanova – has signed a Big Ten Tender of Financial Aid with the University of Illinois and is set to join the program beginning with the 2025-26 season.

Webber is a 5-foot-11-inch guard from Bridgeville, Pennsylvania. She appeared in – and started – all 36 games last season while averaging 13.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists across 1,189 minutes of action as a sophomore.

During her sophomore season at Villanova, Webber and the Wildcat squad posted a 21-15 overall record, including an 11-6 mark in BIG EAST play. Villanova was a No. 4 seed in the WBIT and advanced to the semifinals following a WBIT finals appearance the season prior.

Webber was one of Villanova's most impactful players during the 2024-25 campaign. As the second-leading scorer, she averaged 13.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. Webber was the Wildcats' top 3-point shooter last season, making a team-high 57 threes. She also recorded the second-most assists on the team with 80.

The only player to start all 36 games last season for Villanova, Webber finished the season with Second Team All-BIG EAST honors. She scored a career-high 30 points against DePaul on Feb. 12.

As a freshman at Villanova, Webber was named to the BIG EAST All-Rookie Team after playing in 29 games and starting 11. She averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 2023-24, a campaign that was cut short due to injury. Villanova posted a 22-13 overall record during Webber's rookie season, which ended with a WBIT Championship loss to the Fighting Illini.

Across her two seasons at Villanova, Webber played in 65 games while starting 47 and averaged 29.3 minutes per game. She shot 38.3% (275-for-716) from the field and 29.1% (86-for-296) from 3-point range. Webber connected on 66-of-87 free throws for a 75.9% rate from the stripe. The guard registered 702 points, 182 rebounds, 109 assists, 45 steals, and 26 blocks as a Wildcat.

Webber tallied 1,387 career points at South Fayette High School. The three-year starter averaged 17.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.0 steals per game as a senior. Across her career, Webber was a two-time all-state, two-time first team all-region, two-time first team all-county, and three-time first team all-section honoree, along with being a McDonald's All American nominee. She helped her team to the 2022 and 2023 WPIAL Championship and runner-up finish in the state championship game. The Lions went 51-8 over her final two seasons.

Head Coach Shauna Green on the addition of Maddie Webber:

"I am so happy to have Maddie join our family. She has length, versatility, and the ability to score at all three levels. Maddie brings college experience to us and is someone who can play multiple positions. I can't wait to get Maddie to campus and get to work!"

Maddie Webber on why she chose Illinois:

"I chose Illinois because I believe it is a place that has everything I need to take my game to the next level! The program has the will, people, resources, and facilities that make it truly special. There is a true family feel, and I love the growing support for women's basketball! I'm excited to be a part of that movement and ready to get to work!"

 
