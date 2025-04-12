bucshon
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Fighting Illini women's basketball head coach Shauna Green has announced the addition of Aaliyah Guyton (uh-LEE-uh GUY-ton) to the program. Guyton – a rising sophomore transfer from Iowa – has signed a Big Ten Athletics Aid Agreement with the University of Illinois and is set to join the program beginning with the 2025-26 season.
Guyton is a 5-foot-7-inch guard from Peoria, Illinois. She appeared in 29 games, including one start, last season for the Hawkeyes while averaging 4.7 points and 1.2 rebounds across 473 minutes of action as a freshman.
During her season in Iowa City, Iowa, Guyton and the Hawkeye squad posted a 23-11 overall record, including an 10-8 mark in Big Ten play. Iowa was a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Round of 32.
Guyton played her prep ball at Peoria High School. ESPN HoopGurlz tabbed Guyton the No. 57 overall prospect in the Class of 2024, and she was the No. 1 player in Illinois in 2024 by PrepGirlsHoops.com.
Prior to having her senior season cut short due to injury, Guyton was a four-star, consensus all-state prospect, averaging 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists during her junior season. She was named the Big 12 Conference player of the year for a second successive season as the Lions finished third in Class 3A, posting a 29-4 record in 2023.
Guyton played her AAU ball for the Mac Irvin Fire. She is the daughter of Adriana Mafra and AJ Guyton.
