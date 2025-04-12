ADVERTISEMENT

WBB Commit: Illini sign transfer guard Aaliyah Guyton

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Fighting Illini women's basketball head coach Shauna Green has announced the addition of Aaliyah Guyton (uh-LEE-uh GUY-ton) to the program. Guyton – a rising sophomore transfer from Iowa – has signed a Big Ten Athletics Aid Agreement with the University of Illinois and is set to join the program beginning with the 2025-26 season.

Guyton is a 5-foot-7-inch guard from Peoria, Illinois. She appeared in 29 games, including one start, last season for the Hawkeyes while averaging 4.7 points and 1.2 rebounds across 473 minutes of action as a freshman.

During her season in Iowa City, Iowa, Guyton and the Hawkeye squad posted a 23-11 overall record, including an 10-8 mark in Big Ten play. Iowa was a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Round of 32.

Guyton played her prep ball at Peoria High School. ESPN HoopGurlz tabbed Guyton the No. 57 overall prospect in the Class of 2024, and she was the No. 1 player in Illinois in 2024 by PrepGirlsHoops.com.

Prior to having her senior season cut short due to injury, Guyton was a four-star, consensus all-state prospect, averaging 21.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists during her junior season. She was named the Big 12 Conference player of the year for a second successive season as the Lions finished third in Class 3A, posting a 29-4 record in 2023.

Guyton played her AAU ball for the Mac Irvin Fire. She is the daughter of Adriana Mafra and AJ Guyton.

Head Coach Shauna Green on the addition of Aaliyah Guyton:

"I am absolutely thrilled to have Aaliyah join our family. We have known Aaliyah and her family for years. We know the type of person, worker, and player that she is. Aaliyah brings Big Ten experience to us and the ability to lead our team at the point guard position. She can score at all three levels, and she is an elite defender, which is critical in our system. I cannot wait to get Aaliyah to campus!"

Aaliyah Guyton on why she chose Illinois:

"I chose Illinois because of the strong sense of community, the incredible growth opportunities, and the chance to be part of something meaningful alongside an amazing team and staff. I'm truly grateful to Coach Green for recruiting me again; it really speaks to the belief she has in me. I'm excited to get started and be a part of the FamILLy!"

 
